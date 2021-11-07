$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,936 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $24.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

