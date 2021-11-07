$2.92 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $2.60. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

