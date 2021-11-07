$234.87 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post $234.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.20 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $890.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $898.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 604,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

