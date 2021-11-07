$239.90 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $239.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.99 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Groupon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 4,535,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $754.24 million, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

