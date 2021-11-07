$243.69 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $243.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.10 million to $244.40 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 963,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

