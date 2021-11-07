24,331 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

