2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWOU opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.