2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TWOU opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $59.74.
In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
