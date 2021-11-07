$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will announce sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

ICVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

