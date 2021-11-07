$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,442. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.