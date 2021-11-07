$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,219. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

