$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.21. Facebook posted earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $17.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.92. The company has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

