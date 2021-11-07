$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $167.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

