31,477 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

