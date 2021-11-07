$381.90 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $381.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.30 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLM by 263.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.