3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

