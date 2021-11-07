431 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $955.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $645.12 and a 1 year high of $967.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $882.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

