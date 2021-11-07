4,444 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

