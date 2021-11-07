565 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

