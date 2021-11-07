5N Plus Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.14.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.