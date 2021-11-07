5N Plus Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.14.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$222.60 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

