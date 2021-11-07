$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $24.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $25.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.84 billion to $28.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OXY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $38,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

