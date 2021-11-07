$6.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.18 and the lowest is $6.74. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $26.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.96. 475,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.41 and its 200-day moving average is $335.53. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $187.98 and a 12 month high of $396.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

