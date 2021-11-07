603,472 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 603,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.57 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

