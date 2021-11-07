$750.89 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $750.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.88 million and the lowest is $741.95 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex has a twelve month low of $334.18 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.25 and a 200 day moving average of $390.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

