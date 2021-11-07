755,335 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.54 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

