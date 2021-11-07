$768.89 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $768.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,518 shares of company stock worth $47,689,264. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $310.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.20. Twilio has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

