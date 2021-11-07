7,733 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 737.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 281.5% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

