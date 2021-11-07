$774.38 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $774.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

