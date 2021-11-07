$774.38 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $774.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.