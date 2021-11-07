841,398 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 841,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,000. PagerDuty makes up about 1.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in PagerDuty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

