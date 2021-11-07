908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $109,424.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

