9,240 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $62.16 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

