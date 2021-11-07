$94.31 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $94.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $71.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.56 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $458.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $156.10. 293,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.