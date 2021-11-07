95,454 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

