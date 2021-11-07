$96.87 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $99.07 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

