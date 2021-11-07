$96.87 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $99.07 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.