$977.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $977.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $931.19 million. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

POOL opened at $517.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $528.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

