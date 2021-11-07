$99.30 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the lowest is $96.49 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $385.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 103,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

