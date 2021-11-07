A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

