ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 28 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

