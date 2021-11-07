AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Director Sells $6,033,604.72 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AbbVie stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $14,079,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.