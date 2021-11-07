Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Financial Analysis

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10%

10.2% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 5 3 0 2.38 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abcam currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 362.22%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abcam and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 13.01 $21.83 million N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 35.04 -$32.62 million ($1.18) -3.18

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Abcam on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

