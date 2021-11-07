ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 608,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.