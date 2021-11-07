Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

NYSE:ACN opened at $368.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.94. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $231.07 and a twelve month high of $372.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

