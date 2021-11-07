Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACHV opened at $8.62 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

