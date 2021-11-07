Actinium (ACM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,256.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $866,604.47 and approximately $14,256.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,112,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

