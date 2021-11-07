Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.
Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
