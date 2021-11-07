Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

