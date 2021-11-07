Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

