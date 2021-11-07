Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 4.1% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

