Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fastly by 20.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fastly by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

