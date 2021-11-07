Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 109.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.