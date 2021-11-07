Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Altimeter Growth Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

