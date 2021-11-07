Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

